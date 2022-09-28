POLL: Dems’ Midterm Advantage Just Evaporated Overnight

Democrats in Congress saw their advantage on the generic ballot for this year’s midterm elections disappear within just five days, according to a new poll.

Though Democrats held a five-point lead over Republicans, 46% to 41%, in a poll between Sept. 17 and 20, they were tied with Republicans down at 44% in the poll’s latest edition, between Sept. 24 and 27, which was conducted by YouGov Research and sponsored by The Economist.

The survey reported that 73% of participants rated the state of the economy as either fair or poor, with 22% calling it excellent or good, and 57% believed that the economy is currently in a recession. Additionally, 49% of participants disapproved of the administration’s foreign policy, following threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against the West in retaliation against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

2022 Generic Congressional Ballot Polling Trends by YouGov/Economist (RV, D+9! Sample) Sept 17-20:

Democrats 46% (+5)

Republicans 41% Sept 24-27:

Republicans 44% (=)

Within the five-day period between surveys, several negative news stories about the economy have been reported, with the Biden administration receiving bipartisan criticism. These include the loss of $9 trillion in stock values held by Americans in the last year, according to Federal Reserve data, as well as a report that 71% of workers believe that inflation is outstripping their paychecks, per CNN.

It is unclear whether declines on the generic ballot have impacted Democrats in individual House and Senate races this November. Polling for the period surveyed, Sept. 24 to 27, has not yet been published by major polling companies, according to both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, two major polling aggregators.

Biden’s approval rating, per the survey, was recorded at 43%, the highest of all Democratic politicians listed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, received approval ratings of 33% and 30%, respectively.

The poll surveyed 1,341 registered voters and had a margin of error of 2.9%.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reached out to the Democratic Congressional Campaign and Senatorial Campaign Committees for a comment.

