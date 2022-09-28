Portland Woman Who Was Caught Lying In Random Child’s Bed Back In Jail After Walking Topless Into Bar

A Portland woman named Terri Zinzer, who was arrested for breaking into a home and sleeping in a child’s bed, returned to jail on new charges Monday, reports say.

Police officers responded to reports of a woman acting erratically, harassing people and attempting to enter vehicles near an intersection in the city, according to reports from KGW. The woman, subsequently identified as Terri Zinzer, allegedly walked into the Daily Planet bar topless, causing issues, then reportedly stole items from a 7-Eleven close by.

A Portland woman speaks out after a homeless person went inside her child’s bedroom & attacked her. The intruder was arrested but was released & the case has been dropped by DA’s office. Portland’s homeless camps have spread into residential areas. Full: https://t.co/qL3R8l7kJx pic.twitter.com/D1i7DQjPPj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 16, 2022

Zinzer was arrested for theft and disorderly conduct, but Multnomah County District Attorney (DA) Mike Schmidt is refusing to press charges at this time, KGW reported. Zinzer will remain behind bars on a county hold, the outlet noted.

In mid-September, Zinzer was placed in custody after she broke into a home, curled up in a child’s bed, and then attacked the child’s mother with an ottoman, according to another KGW report. At that time, the DA did not charge her but instead scheduled Zinzer for a mental fitness hearing for a separate case, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Six Major US Cities Report Historic Increases In Violent Crime)

“I see a lot of it around here,” neighbor Mark Lacy said of the most recent incidents involving Zinzer, according to KGW. “There’s a lot of it. Never used to be that way. Never used to be that way. And since the pandemic, and the last couple years, it’s continued to go down hill.”