‘Heartland’ Actor Robert Cormier Dead At Age 33

“Heartland” actor Robert Cormier died Friday at the age of 33 after sustaining injuries from a fall in Toronto, Canada.

No further details about the fall have been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cormier’s funeral home obituary speaks of his big heart, close-knit relationships and his interests.

“Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more,” the obituary said. “He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends.”

Cormier’s contributions to the world of entertainment were also honored.

“Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him,” the obituary said.

The actor who played Finn Cotter on “Heartland” is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa and his sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie, according to Page Six. His on-set family expressed deep sadness over the loss of such a vibrant young man.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier,” they said. (RELATED: Actor From ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ Dead At Age 18)

“He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time,” their statement read, according to Page Six.

Cormier’s last post to Instagram was one that boasted his pride for the show. He snapped a selfie of himself surrounded by scripts and captioned the image with the words, “Gettin at it😏🐴🍁#Heartland #finncotter,.”

