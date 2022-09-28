Ryan Reynolds Announces New Deadpool Movie Will Feature Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds posted a hilarious video to Twitter on Sept. 27 to reveal a very special addition to the new Deadpool movie.

Reynolds took a comedic approach to a big announcement, which revealed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” after claiming to have retired from playing the beloved character following 2017’s “Logan.”

He begins by explaining the criteria in his mind when planning ahead for the third Deadpool movie. “We need to stay true to the character. Find new depth, motivation, meaning,” Reynolds says over a montage that shows him exercising, picking away at a typewriter, walking in the woods and pouring copious amounts of gin.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart,” he explains. “It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I — I have nothing. Yeah. Just. Completely empty up here,” Reynolds says, tapping his forehead as he speaks to the camera from a couch.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

“But we did have one idea,” Reynolds adds as Hugh Jackman walks by in the background. “Hey, Hugh, you wanna play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman’s voice suddenly booms through the video recording. “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” the no-longer-former Wolverine actor says.

The video clip then shifts to a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” with the video’s subtitles substituting the word “Hugh” for “you.” As the music plays, on-screen text announces that the new film is “COMING HUGHN.”

Deadpool 3 fans across the globe now have a whole new reason to celebrate. The highly anticipated movie is set to be released Sept. 6, 2024, according to Coming Soon.