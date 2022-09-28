Teenager, Fugitive Father Killed In Highway Shootout

A teenage girl and her father, who had abducted her, were both shot to death Tuesday on a highway in California.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was sprinting toward San Bernardino County sheriffs on Interstate 15, wearing full tactical gear, as officers fired at her father, Anthony John Graziano, on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. Both father and daughter were killed during the shootout with officers, with Anthony John dying at the scene, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s office.

UPDATE**:9-1-1 received call about suspect vehicle in Amber Alert spotted in Barstow. Deputies responded and a pursuit ensued, suspect fired multiple shots out of the rear window. Vehicle became disabled in Hesperia. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 27, 2022

Savannah was transported to a local area hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. Police have yet to reveal whether she was killed by shots fired by her father or the officers, the New York Post reported.

“There may be some indications that the passenger of the vehicle which we believe is Savannah may have been involved in some of the fire exchange,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at a press conference, calling the case “highly complex,” the outlet continued. (RELATED: Trailer For HBO’s Apocalyptic ‘Last Of Us’ Is Utterly Bone Chilling, A Must See)

Graziano’s father was wanted for the murder of Savannah’s mother, his estranged wife Tracy Martinez, and had been on the run since Monday, ABC News reported. Martinez was killed after being hit with multiple gunshots in Fontana, California, the outlet noted.