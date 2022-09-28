US Embassy In Russia Urges Americans To Leave The Country While They Still Can

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned U.S. citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible in an advisory sent out Tuesday.

The advisory cites Russia’s partial mobilization on Sept. 21 as the reason for issuing the advisory, suggesting that Moscow may attempt to draft American citizens living in or traveling to the country. The embassy’s ability to provide services for U.S. citizens and assist with transportation out of the country is extremely limited and could become even more restricted without warning, according to the advisory.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the advisory stated. (RELATED: ‘Act Of Sabotage’: Europe Investigates Massive Leaks From Nord Stream Pipelines)

The advisory noted that commercial flights out of the country have become extremely difficult to secure on short notice.

“If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible,” the alert warned.

Authorities have also arrested U.S. citizens participating in protests against the authoritarian government’s widely condemned invasion of Ukraine, according to the embassy.

“We remind U.S. citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia. Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events,” the advisory stated.

Important call today between @SecBlinken and Danish Foreign Minister @JeppeKofod. They discussed the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 apparent sabotage and U.S.-Danish cooperation. https://t.co/iJxy6wOzNL — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 28, 2022

The Polish embassy also issued a statement Tuesday local time advising citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible and avoid travel to the country due to “Russian authorities recognizing Poland as a hostile state,” TVP World reported.

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

