Woman Becomes First UFC Star To Pose Nude As Playboy Centerfold

Ukrainian mixed martial artist Maryna Moroz has become the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star to pose nude as a Playboy centerfold, and she’s really leaning in to her new status.

The MMA fighter was previously known for her grit and power in the Octagon, but has recently embraced her more feminine side by taking it all off for the Playboy cameras and putting her body on full display. Everything about this experience has been a new and very welcome adventure for Moroz. “Before, I was a very closed person,” Moroz said, according to TMZ. “Now, America changed me, and now I’m open, and I feel more energy when I show nude pictures,” she said.

Maryna Moroz makes history as first UFC fighter turned Playboy Centerfold https://t.co/7gNdpmmX2f pic.twitter.com/tdF7MKwsjo — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2022

Moroz reportedly said she that was encouraged by positive comments about her nude photos and that she was happy with the attention that she received after posing in the buff, according to TMZ.

“Playboy is super big for me,” Moroz said. “It changed everything in my life, and now I am different. I am a different person,” she told TMZ.

Although she proudly embraces this new aspect of her life, Moroz also remains focused on maintaining the success she has seen in the ring, reminding fans that she is as passionate as ever about the sport.(RELATED: Ana De Armas Fears Her Nude Scenes In Movie ‘Blonde’ Will Go Megaviral)

Maryna Moroz is showing the world a different side of her and making history in the process … becoming the first fighter in UFC history to be featured and pose nude for Playboy Centerfold. https://t.co/pozBDdCrcU — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2022

The fighter and Playboy model summarized her perspective by listing the priorities she holds dear.

“My life is like: train, my pictures, rest, food, and that’s it,” Moroz said, according to TMZ. “Super big fight for me, and I’m ready for it because I work hard and focus is always in training. I love my job!” she said.

She is currently poised to battle against Jennifer Maia in Los Vegas on Nov. 19, according to TMZ.