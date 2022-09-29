Death Threats And Drug Rumors: NBC Releasing New True Crime Documentary About Barney The Dinosaur

The trailer for “I Love You, You Hate Me,” a new two-part series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur, dropped Wednesday.

Just when you thought true crime documentaries couldn’t get any more bizarre, it turns out that everyone’s childhood pal, Barney the Dinosaur, is at the center of yet another crazy tale. The trailer for “I Love You, You Hate Me,” seems at first like it’s going to reveal some heinous, damning data on this beloved character.

It quickly becomes clear that the series is actually about the American response to Barney. The official description notes that the story focuses on Barney’s rise and fall, but from a perspective of the “human need to hate,” which kind of made my eyes roll.

Perhaps I’m just a little over the true crime genre, having watched far too many series and films to count this year. But are we seriously so starved for content that we can now place Barney the Dinosaur at the center of a discussion on American hate?

“From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again … or is this just who we were all along?” the synopsis reads. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Thing About Pam’ Is The Most Bizarre True Crime Show Of 2022)

This series is going to have to reveal something profound to go up anywhere in my estimations. While most will probably tune in for a sense of nostalgia, my gut tells me all we’ll be subjected to is a scolding from mightier than thou entertainment folks and stories from those related to the show.

It comes out on Peacock on Oct. 12. You can watch the trailer here:

