Fan Misses Catching Record-Tying Home Run Ball By Inches, Potentially Loses Out On Millions Of Dollars

A Blue Jays fan narrowly missed catching Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball by inches Thursday night.

Yankees’ center fielder Judge hit his 61st home run at Rogers Centre in Toronto, tying Roger Maris’ American League record. As the ball flew, one fan is seen desperately trying to catch it before it falls into the bullpen below. The fan was then seen throwing his mitt in disappointment.

No one got the ball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KS1Nr3fiTr — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 29, 2022

Another fan, Frankie Lasagna, told the Canadian Press he “needed a bigger [glove].” (RELATED: Yankees Slugger Anthony Rizzo Has Meltdown After Umpire Doesn’t Let Him Take Base)

“I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation,” Lasagna reportedly said. “In the front row I felt like you’ve got the best chance. Lo and behold, I was just a few feet away.”

The ball ultimately ended up in the bullpen where Blue Jays coach Matt Buschmann caught the ball before sending it to the Yankees bullpen.

But had a fan caught the ball, it could’ve fetched some serious cash.

SCP Auctions President David Kohler said Judge’s 61st ball could fetch $250,000, while ball 62 could be worth at least $500,000, according to Front Office Sports. Judge’s final home run ball could rake in more than $1 million, according to Kohler.

Judge hit his 61st during the top of the seventh, putting the Yankees ahead 5-3. The Yankees ended up winning 8-3.