Michigan Election Worker Charged With Falsifying Records

An election worker in Michigan allegedly engaged in criminal activity during an August primary election, officials revealed Wednesday.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged James Donald Holkeboer with felony election law-falsifying returns and records as well as using a computer to commit a crime. During the August primary in Gaines Township Precinct 8, someone saw the election worker insert a personal USB drive into an Electronic Poll Book computer, which is used to administer elections in precincts and contains voter registration information, County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons announced.

My statement regarding illegal election activity in August Primary Election. “Let me be very clear: voter fraud & illegal election activity in Kent County will not be tolerated…we will take aggressive action to protect our elections and hold those responsible accountable.” pic.twitter.com/jGAuILz2tE — Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Kent County Clerk/Register (@KentCountyClerk) September 28, 2022

“This incident is incredibly egregious and alarming,” Lyons argued. “Not only is it a violation of Michigan law, but it is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take.”

She added that the incident did not affect the election at all, as the Electronic Poll Book breach could not open access to voting machines, ballots or election results. (RELATED: House Republicans Demand DOJ Enforce ‘Basic’ Election Integrity Law)

“My office intends to conduct a post-election audit of the precinct, complete with a tally of the paper ballots to affirm the results and reassure the voters,” Lyons said. “As an added measure the Electronic Poll Book that was breached will no longer be used in future elections and will be replaced by a new one prior to the November election.

Becker did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.