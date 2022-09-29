‘Another Word For This … Movement Is Fascism’: Interfaith Group Holds Capitol Hill Briefing On Christian Nationalism

The Interfaith Alliance, a group of activists and religious advocates of various faith practices, held a Wednesday hearing on Capitol Hill in which they blasted a new movement of Christian Nationalism.

The panel, titled “Christian Nationalism is on the Ballot in 2022,” was put on by a group representing several religions dedicated to, “uniting diverse voices to challenge extremism,” according to the organization’s website. The briefing included Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, author Wajahat Ali, and activist Taylor Coleman. (RELATED: Pastor Who Defied Covid Lockdowns Compares Abortion To Ancient Child Sacrifice Cult In Rebuke To Gov. Newsom)

“We are convening this Christian nationalism briefing because we feel it represents a clear and present danger to our democracy and to an inclusive vision of religious freedom,” Rev. Paul Raushenbush, head of Interfaith Alliance, said at the event.

We oppose #ChristianNationalism because of our faiths and philosophies – not in spite of them. Watch our full briefing: https://t.co/rFcS0V04nh pic.twitter.com/FO218i1Yyp — Interfaith Alliance (@intrfthalliance) September 29, 2022

“Christian nationalism was a major motivator for the violent coup that sought to overturn the free and fair election by any violent means necessary,” Ali said citing a February 2022 report by Baptist Joint Community for Religious Liberty and the Freedom From Religion Foundation and referring to the Jan. 6 Riots. Ali claimed that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and white nationalist Nick Fuentes are “openly embracing Christian nationalism.”

“Another word for this growing Christian nationalism movement is fascism,” Ali added. “Another word is national security threat. Another word, in specific contexts, is terrorism.”