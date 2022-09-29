First Openly Trans Army Officer Charged After Alleged Attempt To Leak Soldiers’ Medical Info To Russia

A pair of married physicians, one being a former U.S. Army doctor, has been charged with trying to leak medical records to the Russian government, per a new indictment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland published Thursday.

Anna Gabriellan and U.S. Army Major Jamie Lee Henry were charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), by disclosing the medical records of U.S. servicemembers and their families, and seven counts of actually disclosing the information on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the indictment. The records disclosed pertained to a U.S. Army veteran, a DoD employee, and the spouses of other Army veterans who were patients at Fort Bragg, Georgia, home to the Army Special Operations Command. (RELATED: Edward Snowden Leaked US Secrets To China — Some Republicans Now Want Trump To Pardon Him)

Gabriellan and Henry were approached in Baltimore by an FBI undercover agent posing as an affiliate of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 17. To demonstrate their access to sensitive information, they offered to provide the health records to which Henry, as an Army physician, had access, per the indictment.

Henry reportedly told the agent that they could supply information “until the United States actually declares war against Russia.” Henry, in 2015, became the first known active-duty U.S. Army officer to come out as transgender, per the Baltimore Banner.

Gabriellan, by contrast, had allegedly reached out to the embassy, by email and phone, to offer their assistance to Russia following its military’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. According to the indictment, Gabriellan said that she was “motivated by patriotism towards Russia…even if it meant going to jail.”

The indictment did not state whether or when the couple had been arrested. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.