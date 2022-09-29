Zac Efron Stars In One Of The Greatest War Movies Ever, And It’s All About Beer

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” will officially be released on Apple TV+ Friday, but lucky ol’ me got another screener. This is absolutely the film you want to watch as soon as possible.

From start to finish, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is the perfect balance of laugh-out-loud comedy, gut-wrenching war epic and heartbreaking realism of the trauma, suffering and death so many young men faced in Vietnam. There is not a single negative thing I can say about this film, and I implore everyone to watch it when it’s released Friday.

The story centers on Efron’s character, John “Chickie” Donohue, as he sets out to deliver a can of beer to all his neighborhood pals serving in the Vietnam War. It would sound like a stupid premise if it wasn’t based on a true story.

Even the production was so epic that I found myself failing to breathe throughout certain scenes. The writing was probably the best I’ve seen in years of cinema, and it was excellently delivered by a cast that undoubtedly has huge futures ahead of them.

Let me just ask though, who the heck does Zac Efron think he is? Say what you want about him being one of the most aesthetically symmetrical young men of his generation, but boy, can this man act. I’m making the prediction right now that within our lifetime, Efron is going to win an Academy Award, and will be known as one of the greats.

Like I said though, the same goes for the rest of the young cast of “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” My gut feeling is the lads who played Rick Duggan (Jake Picking), Leary (Hal Cumpston), Bobby Pappas (Kyle Allen) and Lt. Habershaw (Matt Cook) are all on track to become household names within the year.

Then we had Russell Crowe as Arthur, a haggard war journalist, and Bill Murray as WWII vet “The Colonel,” who delivered perhaps the most poignant lines of the script. Who could ask for anything more from a modern movie masterpiece?

Of course, you might not be into war movies. You might hate Zac Efron. You could end up hating this film because you’re focused on one of the many political biases spewed forth into the daylight — daylight which is so desperately needed in this day and age. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Drops In Full With Major Spoiler)

For me, I want entertainment, heart, production value and great acting. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” has all of these, and it’s even more wild that it’s a true story. Watch the trailer here: