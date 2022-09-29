Judge Storms Out Of Waukesha Parade Massacre Hearing After Accusing Suspect Of ‘Word Games’

A Waukesha County, Wisconsin, judge stormed out of a hearing for the Waukesha parade suspect Tuesday after accusing him of playing “word games.”

Judge Jennifer Dorow held the hearing to discuss suspect Darrell Brooks’ motion to represent himself in his upcoming trial that begins Oct. 3. Dorow handed over documents consisting of information regarding his request.

As Brooks began talking, the judge immediately pushed back saying he does not have a “basic understanding” of the charges against him or the broader nature of the trial.

“Nope, listen Mr. Brooks, we are done here today,” Dorow said. “I cannot make a finding at this point that you have an understanding of what you’re charged with, the nature of these proceedings. I am not going to get into a debate about whether you’re a sovereign citizen or not or even whether you have any other understanding of how the state is a plaintiff in this case.”

Dorow called for a recess in order for Brooks to discuss the motion to represent himself with his attorneys before making a final decision. Footage then showed her exiting the courtroom after making the order.

“At this point, sir, I cannot grant the request because I cannot make a finding that you understand what’s going on,” she continued. “But that has been done because of frankly the word game that you are employing with me. You can roll your eyes all you want, sir.”

Dorow granted the motion the following day, which allows for Brooks to defend himself at the trial, WISN 12 reported. During the hearing, she asked his defense attorney how many times they had met with the suspect, to which an attorney answered 25 times. (RELATED: WaPo Slammed For Saying Waukesha Massacre Was ‘Caused By An SUV’)

Brooks faces 77 criminal charges for allegedly plowing his vehicle into a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade in Wisconsin in late November 2021. The incident killed 6 people and injured 60 others.

Brooks’s charges include 6 counts of first degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and six counts of hit and run-involved death. He faces additional charges for a bail jumping felony and two counts of battery related domestic abuse.