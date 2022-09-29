Khloe Kardashian Got An MRI To Try To Prove A Cheating Scandal Caused Brain Trauma

Khloe Kardashian took an MRI test in an attempt to prove that she suffered brain trauma after Tristan Thompson cheated on her.

Dr. Daniel Amen explained the results of Kardashian’s MRI test, which seemed to demonstrate that her brain showed signs of both physical and emotional trauma. The reality TV star has been at the center of a number of cheating scandals with different men, but recently made headlines after Thompson cheated on her. While Thompson and Kardashian were in the middle of growing their family with the help of a surrogate, Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman at the very same time.

Kardashian’s MRI is set to be discussed at greater length in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu show, but a snippet video was posted to TMZ.

Dr. Amen sat down with Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner to compare their brain scans and discuss the results.

The video suggests that there is now medical evidence of brain trauma, which Kardashian said was due to Thompson’s untimely extramarital affair.

Amen lent his expertise to the scientific stunt for the Kardashians’ Hulu show, providing medical evidence that she was experiencing brain trauma — presumably from the scandal. (RELATED: High School Football Player Suffers Fatal Head Injury During Game)

Tristan Thompson was the target of the full wrath of the Kardashian sisters when they found out he’d cheated on Khloe AGAIN … this time getting another woman pregnant. https://t.co/fcNnQShubl — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2022

The doctor explained the testing that Kardashian underwent, known as a single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) scan.

“SPECT looks at blood flow and activity, looks at how your brain works,” Amen said in the video. “If we look at your brain, this is your brain, you hurt your brain at some point.”

Khloe provided more details about her injury.

“I did, yes, I went through a car windshield when I was 16, head first, and I was knocked out, and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that,” she said.

“You’ve had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma,” Amen added, indicating a different part of the scan.

Kardashian then volunteered information about her emotional trauma.

“My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant, and then he just had a baby with somebody else while we were together, and all these things I find out about from social media myself, so it’s pretty traumatic,” she said.