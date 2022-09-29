News Anchor Reveals Why She Put A Condom Over Her Mic For Live Coverage Of Florida Hurricane Ian

NBC reporter Kyla Galer is using a condom during her live broadcast — but it’s not what you think…

The experienced reporter is practicing safe-reporting by putting a condom over her microphone, and this slick safety measure is capturing a whole lot of attention online. Galer is reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida, and the condom was used to protect her microphone from the rain and harsh elements, as seen in a video posted by TMZ. Those who think it’s fabulous that she’s talking into a condom-covered microphone aren’t alone. Curious viewers area really getting a kick out of this.

Galer’s interesting form of equipment protection attracted so much attention that she dedicated a portion of her segment to explain this situation to her viewers.

“A lot of people are asking, what is on my microphone,” Galer said, as she pointed to the mic she was holding. “It is what you think it is. It’s a condom,” she said, very matter-of-factly.

Galer then attempted to provide a very rational explanation about why her mouth was hovering over a condom-wrapped mic while broadcasting on television.

“It helps protect the gear, we can’t get these mics wet, we have a lot of wind, it’s a lot of rain,” she continued.

"So we gotta do, what we gotta do," Galer said to her viewers.

It makes sense, but the mere sight of this was enough to make fans giddy with laughter, and many shared their comedic responses on social media.

For those who didn’t get a good enough view, Galer proceeded to extend the condom-wrapped microphone to the camera, giving her audience a close -up look at her makeshift equipment protection. “And that is, put a condom on a microphone,” she said.

Hurricane Ian continues to challenge local citizens with harsh winds and rain — the condom didn’t come in handy in those situations.