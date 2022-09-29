Queen Elizabeth II Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death was officially shared Thursday.

The Queen died at the age of 96 at 3:10 p.m. local time Sept. 8, 2022, in her home at Balmoral Castle after serving the British Isles and Commonwealth for more than 70 years. Official records released Thursday by the National Records of Scotland show that the Queen died of old age.

Reports circulated about Her Majesty’s health decline the morning of her death, with doctors placing her under medical supervision at Balmoral. Shortly thereafter, broadcasters at the BBC changed from their typical on-air clothing to all black attire, and regular programming was suspended until 6 p.m. local time that night.

Queen Elizabeth Once Thanked America For Kicking Britain’s Ass https://t.co/WqSv6V4PAQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2022

Tributes to the Queen poured out on social media, with many sharing their favorite stories of the royal; for example, that of her support for the independence of the U.S., comments she shared as part of a speech in 1976 while presenting the Bicentennial Bell to the country. (RELATED: The Queen’s Bizarre Dietary Habit She’s Kept Since Childhood)

Her death came a year following the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh also died of old age at 99 years old. Their eldest son, Charles, is now King Charles III, and will be crowned at a formal coronation at some point in the near future.