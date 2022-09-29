Texas Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Helps Reunite Afghan Refugees With Baby

A pro-life pregnancy center in Texas helped reunite an Afghan couple with their 22-month-old son Tuesday night after they were separated during the Kabul airport attacks in 2021, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Benafsha and her husband, Mustafa, reunited with their son, Jasoor, at the Dulles International Airport after being apart from him for an entire year, the Catholic News Agency reported. Benafsha served as a translator for coalition forces in Afghanistan and had been granted a Special Immigrant Visa to evacuate the country following the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021.

As the family awaited their departing flight to the U.S. in August, a suicide bomber attacked the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul which led to the deaths of nearly 200 people, among them 13 U.S. service members. Jasoor’s grandmother was holding him at the time, and Benafsha and Mustafa were separated from their child in the chaos that ensued after the bombing, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The two parents were forced to leave Afghanistan without their infant son, the Catholic News Agency reported. In December, the two were about to be evicted from their temporary apartment in Texas, and the pregnant Benafsha turned to the Pflugerville Pregnancy Resource Center, a pro-life pregnancy center outside of Austin, for assistance, the outlet continued.

The clinic helped Benafsha receive health insurance and they made her an appointment to undergo care with an OB-GYN, the outlet reported. It also, along with a local church and the Loveline Outreach Ministry, found the couple a hotel room for a month and assisted Mustafa with finding a job, the outlet continued.

Brittany Green, executive director of the pregnancy center, said the center will do everything it can to get its clients all of the help they need.

“Our perception here is we come from a place of ‘yes.’ If it is something that we can do, we’re going to do it. If it’s something we can’t do, we’re going to find the people who can help us do it,” Green said, according to the Catholic News Agency. “The people that we serve often hear ‘no.’ And we don’t want them to come to us and hear another ‘no.’ So we will do everything in our power to make sure that their future and success is set up.”

Green then got in touch with the Vulnerable People Project (VPP), which helps evacuate refugees in Afghanistan. Jason Jones, who founded the nonprofit organization, located Jasoor and his grandmother’s address and sent them coal and food for the winter, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Calls To ‘Shut Down’ Crisis Pregnancy Centers Amid Pro-Abortion Attacks)

VPP’s legislative and diplomatic relations liaison, Marilis Pineiro, then lobbied the State Department to approve a visa for Jasoor to arrive to the U.S. with his 24-year-old aunt, the outlet reported.

Footage shows Benafsha and Mustafa reuniting with their son at the airport Tuesday.

“This is the happiest day of my life,” Benafsha said.

“I feel really good,” Mustafa said. “It’s a really happy day.”

Jones told the outlet this event displays the important role pro-life pregnancy centers play in the lives of mothers and families.

“I’m so grateful for the thousands of pregnancy centers across America that help women meet their needs. If not for this pro-life clinic reaching out to us, we never would have met Benafsha and Mustafa and been able to help them reunite with Jasoor,” he said.

Pro-life pregnancy centers have been targets of vandalism and arson since the leaked draft of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in May, the Supreme Court decision which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Police arrested 10 pro-abortion protesters for allegedly throwing smoke bombs at law enforcement while protesting outside an Oregon pregnancy center June 27 after they promised a “Night of Rage” over the Supreme Court ruling.

In Washington, D.C., the same month, an unknown pro-abortion group splattered the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center with red paint and marked the words “Jane Says Revenge” in graffiti. “Jane Says Revenge,” a radicalized pro-abortion group, allegedly firebombed a crisis pregnancy center in Amherst, New York, overnight June 7. The Wisconsin Family Action center was attacked by arsonists in Madison in early May.