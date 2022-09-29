YouTube ‘Mistakenly’ Removed A 2019 Speech Of Incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

YouTube removed a video of incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking in 2019 for breaking community guidelines Wednesday.

The speech, which discussed her vision for the Brothers of Italy Party, was restored after the Daily Caller News Foundation and other media outlets pressed YouTube to explain the act of censorship. After review, YouTube decided the video did not break “community guidelines,” yet it is still unclear what motivated the initial removal. (RELATED: Russell Brand Claims Hypocrisy After Being Censored On YouTube)

“Upon careful review, we determined this video is not violative of our Community Guidelines and have reinstated it,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi told the DCNF. “We enforce our policies regardless of the speaker’s political views and when it’s brought to our attention that a video has been mistakenly removed, we review the content and take appropriate action, including restoring the relevant videos or channels–as we have done with this video.”

YouTube has now apparently censored and removed the incoming Italian Prime Minister’s 2019 speech to the World Congress on Families. https://t.co/hjUj2Neczg — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 28, 2022

In the speech, Meloni touched on many of the issues her party represents while also paying special attention to the importance of family. “They said it’s scandalous for people to defend the natural family founded on marriage, to want to increase the birth rate, to want to place the correct value on human life, to support freedom in education, and to say no to gender ideology,” she said.

