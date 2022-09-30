Fauci And Wife’s Net Worth Skyrocketed During Pandemic, Analysis Finds

This article has been updated to include comment from Tom Jones.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci and his wife saw a net worth increase of $5 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by a government watchdog group.

Between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021, the Faucis expanded their net worth from $7.6 million to more than $12.6 million, according to OpenTheBooks’ Wednesday analysis of the 81-year-old retiring NIAID director’s financial disclosures. The director was the highest paid federal employee in both 2021 and 2022, earning $456,000 per year and $480,000 per year, respectively, the analysis noted. (RELATED: Fauci Stepping Down As Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, NIAID Director)

Fauci and his wife Christine Grady, chief bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2021 reaped $900,000 in investment portfolio gains combined and roughly $800,000 in 2020 gains, according to OpenTheBooks’ analysis, Their combined net worth increase was the result of salary increases, royalties and cash awards, according to the analysis.

The Faucis’ funds were disclosed in a combination of college education accounts, mutual funds, as well as retirement and trust accounts, the watchdog found. The couple put over $1.3 million into savings in 2020 and 2021, according to the watchdog.

Dr. Fauci also notably earned roughly $1 million in prizes from global nonprofits, the watchdog found, including Tel Aviv University’s Dan David Prize for those who are “speaking truth to power” and “defending science” in 2021 while serving under former President Donald Trump.

“The fact that Fauci was awarded a nearly a million dollars for ‘speaking truth to power’ (code for being the most high profile anti-Trump leftist) is appalling,” Tom Jones, executive director of the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative ethics watchdog, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Fauci accepting a huge cash prize from a foreign non-profit is more offensive to the emoluments clause than any overnight stay at the Trump hotel ever was.”

OpenTheBooks obtained the director’s 2021 filing after filing four lawsuits with NIH, the agency that oversees NIAID, and Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall previously obtained the director’s 2019 and 2020 disclosures.

NIAID did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment, nor did NIH.

