Kelly Ripa Admits To Having Sex Pretty Much Everywhere

Kelly Ripa took her oversharing habits to a whole new level on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

Ripa seemed excited to share lots of information about her sex life with her husband Mark Consuelos and admitted to having sex with him pretty much everywhere. Cohen was playing a game which involved asking Ripa to respond with a yes or no when asked if she had ever had sex in certain places. Let’s just say there were a lot of yeses.

Ripa has always expressed how turned-up her sex life is, and is always seeking fan attention by flaunting her escapades and her PDA in interviews and all over social media.

Cohen even called her out for her openly active sex life before diving into the game. “Based on your Instagram PDA alone, it’s hard to imagine there’s a place where you and Mark haven’t done the deed,” Cohen said.

Ripa, of course, proudly grinned from ear-to-ear. With her all-too familiar lack of class, Ripa beamed as she rattled off all the places she has done the dirty with her husband, as if she were a teenager looking to prove a point that she could score.

Fans are now painfully aware of the fact that Ripa has “schtupped” in a public bathroom and on a boat. She also confirmed that she had sex with Consuelos at their mutual job site, on the set of “All My Children.” (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Ruthlessly Throws Shade At The Late Regis Philbin)

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Had Sex Where?! Hear Her NSFW Confession https://t.co/OizyjwSVl1 — E! News (@enews) September 30, 2022

Ripa even managed to stun Cohen when she admitted that she’d had sex at his Fire Island home. He called her out for that in a big way by telling fans that was just a day trip. “It was a rental house. I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own,” Ripa said, missing the point entirely.

As if we hadn’t heard enough, Ripa then brought up the topic of sex again, later on in the episode and well after the game was played. Ripa explained that “the woman comes first,” before telling the audience she and Consuelos copulate “like bunnies” and he “pleases [her] over and over.”