Kesha’s Boobs Fall Out, Then Her Vocal Cords Bust Live On Stage

Kesha took to Instagram Thursday night to notify fans her boobs fell out of her clothing and that she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage — all in the same moment.

The singer was performing on stage Tuesday night at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, when things went terribly wrong. Her boobs started falling out of her outfit, so she overcompensated with her voice can injured her vocal cords. “So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud,” Kesha wrote on her Instagram page. “And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords.”

This is a moment Kesha will forever remember, and she’s making sure her fans will, too. “Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f*cking moment bc. This was quite a moment,” she said.

The 35-year-old artist was wearing a silver sequined cape and skirt during the show. The cape opened up and exposed her chest while she was belting out a song. She still managed to pay tribute to Hawkins with a touching message, despite all her issues in the moment.

“I have to make light out of this situation because Taylor would have loved that my tits just fell out,” Kesha said, according to Page Six.

“I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us,” she said.