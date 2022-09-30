Megan Fox Is Blonde Now And Everyone’s Freaking Out

Megan Fox switched up her look by trading in her dark locks for blonde hair, and the internet might break.

Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a photograph of her new-do to his Instagram account Thursday, and captioned the image by writing, “SPY BARBIE MEGAN FOX🔥#meganfox today in Paris.” He also gave credit to everyone that contributed to this hot new image. “Styling @stylememaeveMakeup @meganfox her SELF 🔥🔥🔥Nails @nails_of_la Hair 🙋🏼‍♂️Hair assist @allieellishair @dimitrishair #meganfox,” Giannetos wrote.

The blonde bombshell look is definitely working for the actress.

Fox has always commanded attention everywhere she goes, but this new blonde look of hers is sending lots of fresh, autumn vibes to fans, and the magnetic energy is undeniable.

Rave reviews blowing up the fan comments section are clear indicators that the blonde hair is a big winner. Fans from across the globe gave credit to Fox' skills with cosmetics, and commented on how she did her own makeup very well. The dark roots and blonde hair are a statement few could pull off, and Fox nailed it.

There has been quite a bit of discussion about whether the blonde locks are real or part of a wig. Some fans chimed in to say they may be extensions.

The world has tuned in, regardless of how the look was achieved, and fans are looking to social media to see if blondes really do have more fun.