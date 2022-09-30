Celtics Sign Six-Time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin To A One-Year Deal

The Boston Celtics have signed veteran forward Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, giving him his best shot yet at winning a championship.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the contract will fully guarantee Griffin the money he and the Celtics agreed to.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

In twelve NBA seasons, Griffin has averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, according to Basketball Reference. He was the rookie of the year in 2011 and has played in six All-Star games since entering the league.

Griffin has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Detroit Pistons and — for the past season-and-a-half — the Brooklyn Nets.

The only thing missing from Griffin’s career is an NBA championship. Other than that, he seems to have a shot at making it to the Hall of Fame. Winning a title at this stage of his career would do a lot for Griffin, who has had poor stats over the last four seasons.

According to one study, the average NBA athlete plays just five seasons and retires at the age of 28. Griffin has played 12 seasons and is 33 years old. As he’s aged, Griffin has lost some of the “bounce” he used to have.

With that said, he still has enough left in the tank for him to contribute to a championship squad. Griffin has always been a great player and can still have his moments out on the court.

Boston will surely utilize Griffin well. It appears to be a great signing for the Celtics, who were on the cusp of winning the championship last season.