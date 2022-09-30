Singer’s Home Was Robbed While She Was Inside With Her Baby

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards was the target of a brazen Tuesday robbery at her Wilmslow, Cheshire home, which took place while she and her family were inside the residence.

Officials confirmed that Edwards was in her home alongside her fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their one-year-old son while the burglary was taking place, according to the BBC. The robbers made off with expensive jewellery and designer handbags. Authorities are asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward to assist with the investigation, according to the BBC.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain were in the lower level of their home with their son Axel when burglars entered the $3.9 million property. They called police when they realized they had been robbed, according to The Sun.

Sources close to the couple revealed the ordeal left them “terrified” and “heartbroken.”

“It’s just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting,” a friend of the family said to The Sun. (RELATED: REPORT: Arsenio Hall’s Home Was Nearly Robbed Twice — While He Was Inside)

“This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family,” the friend said. “Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives and obviously they’ll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future,” they said to The Sun.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, a soccer player who signed with Liverpool in 2017, is one of several area soccer players that have been robbed, according to Page Six. Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and former Manchester United star Paul Pogba were also robbed, according to Page Six. It remains unclear if Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s robbery is related.