World

Federal Judge Dismisses Mexican Government Lawsuit Against Top US Gunmakers

MEXICO-ARMS-DESTRUCTION

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

A Boston federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Mexican government against top American gunmakers Friday.

The Mexican government legally targeted a laundry list of top gunmakers in the U.S. by alleging that the manufacturers maintain business practices and marketing strategies that amplify the high degree of gun violence that occurs in the country, according to court documents. Judge F. Dennis Saylor ruled that the firearm manufacturers were collectively protected by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) passed in 2005 which prevents gunsmiths from punishment “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of the guns they produce, MassLive reported.

“While the court has considerable sympathy for the people of Mexico, and none whatsoever for those who traffic guns to Mexican criminal organizations, it is duty-bound to follow the law,” the federal judge wrote.

The Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry reportedly vowed to seek an appeal. Further, the Ministry stated that it will also “continue insisting that the sale of guns be responsible, transparent and accountable, and that the negligent way in which they are sold in the United States facilitates criminals’ access to them,” MassLive reported. (RELATED: ‘You’re A F*cking Plague’: Mexico City Residents Want Americans To Leave)

The Mexican government was seeking $10 billion in damages. (RELATED: Priests Gunned Down, Tourists Kidnapped Near US Border In Mexico)

Other gun manufacturers were also sued by Mexico, including Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., Beretta U.S.A. Corp., Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC and Glock Inc., MassLive noted.

The lawsuit claimed that 70% of all firearms in Mexico derive from the United States. The Ministry also estimated that in 2019, 17,000 homicides were linked to trafficked weapons.

Mexican officials argued against the U.S. protection law for gun manufacturers, saying that the law does not apply when injury is incurred outside of the country. (RELATED: US Consulate Issues Shelter-In-Place Order As Cartel Battles Ravage Northern Mexico)

Judge Saylor disagreed by reiterating that “Mexico is seeking to hold defendants liable for practices that occurred within the United States and only resulted in harm in Mexico,” according to the report. “This case thus represents a valid domestic application of the PLCAA, and the presumption against extraterritoriality does not apply,” Saylor stated.

While Americans are protected by the Second Amendment, in Mexico the sale of guns and weapons is subject to severe restrictions and red-tape. Still, thousands of guns are smuggled into Mexico by its infamous cartels.