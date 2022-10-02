Arizona’s Top Defensive End Slated To Play Four Days After Heart Procedure. Sounds Like A Bad Idea.

Four days removed from a heart procedure, J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals will suit up to play in Arizona’s Sunday matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to the game, Watt tweeted about his Wednesday procedure and noted how someone had leaked information about it.

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022

Playing in a professional football game less than a week after having your heart shocked sounds like a dangerous feat.

Watt was listed on the Cardinals’ injury report Wednesday and Thursday with a “calf/illness” issue, ESPN reported. (RELATED:NFL Star Says He Was Speeding Before Ohio Car Crash, Video Shows)

Less than 48 hours ago, the neurotrauma doctor who prematurely cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from a head injury suffered last week was fired after Tagovailoa left a Thursday game on a stretcher with a bad concussion.

After seeing the handling of Tagovailoa’s head injury unfold, the physician who cleared the Cardinals’ superstar to play today is flirting with disaster. A lot of times, an injured athlete needs to be saved from themselves. An athlete’s machismo and pride can often lead to a bigger injury or make one worse. Doctors should exempt injured players from playing if it can prevent irreparable damage. Any sort of injury to somebody’s heart or brain should be handled with extreme caution.

After seeing what happened with Tagovailoa, it feels irresponsible that Watt’s doctor cleared him to play today. To boot, Watt hasn’t even gone through a full week of practice yet either. His doctor threw caution to the wind here.

Knock on wood that nothing bad happens with Watt’s heart today. If something does, his doctor should be fired.