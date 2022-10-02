Democrats Allegedly Wouldn’t Look Fox News’ Bill Melugin In The Eye When Pushed On Border Crisis

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin claimed Sunday that some Democrats wouldn’t make eye contact with him when spoken to about the border crisis.

Melugin made the claim while being interviewed on “Fox News Sunday,” when he was asked how Democratic lawmakers have responded to him while being pressed on the border crisis. “It depends who we’re talking to, right? A few of them won’t even make eye contact with me when we’re chasing them through the hallways,” Melugin stated. “Others were pretty gracious with their time and talked to us.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin calls out Pelosi for saying border is secure amid record high illegal crossings. pic.twitter.com/n0tjhWKrtH — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 2, 2022

He went on to call out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration for not having a plan on how best to deal with the surge of people crossing into the U.S. illegally through the Mexican border.

Illegal border crossings have already beaten the 2021 record, reaching 2.1 million people known to have entered since the start of 2022, Melugin explained. “There were several [Democrats] who we approached and they wanted nothing to do with me, the topic of the border, or immigration. [They] wouldn’t make eye contact with me, had nothing to say when we pressed them,” he noted. (RELATED: Kamala’s Basketball Skills Are Almost As Good As Her Handling Of The Border Crisis)

The White House is reportedly frustrated over Melugin’s coverage of the crisis, “arguing that there is an alarmist quality to it, designed to feed political narratives rather than illuminate the actual issues feeding the migrant flow.” A few days prior, the Biden Administration’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily banned using a drone to capture footage of the crisis, so Melugin went into the sky above the border to take his own video for his reportage.