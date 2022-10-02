‘Star Wars’ Actor Appears To Endorse Indicted Brazilian Socialist’s Presidential Bid

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill appears to have endorsed former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as voting launches in the South American nation.

Lula is the far-leftist candidate facing off against conservative incumbent Jair Bolsonaro as roughly 156 million Brazilians head to the ballot box, according to Al Jazeera. The election is already tense, but Lula has been tipped to win thus far, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear why Hamill felt the need to jump in to support a foreign government’s presidential elections, but that’s what he did on Saturday evening. “The future is YOURS, Brasil,” Hamill tweeted to his followers, along with a banner supporting Lula, along with a mock-up image endorsing Lula as a “Skywalker.”

The future is YOURS, Brasil. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/A8p1uu5gHW — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 1, 2022

Hamill has never been one to shy away from using his only claim to fame (Star Wars) as a means of trying to push his political agenda, and often takes to Twitter to lose his mind over whatever the ideological virtue signal of the day is. His latest endorsement earned just shy of 400,000 likes in less than 24 hours, but some followers were displeased. (RELATED: Listen To The New Italian PM For Two Minutes, And You’ll See Exactly Why They’re All Freaking Out)

“For 45 years we associated you with a character that opposed “the dark side of the Force”. Now it turns out you support communism, tweeting, not from North Korea or Cuba, but comfortably from a mansion in “the land of the free”? What a fraud, man,” one user responded to Hamill. “Why don’t you go and try living in Cuba if you love communism so much, Mark?” another commented.

Lula was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2017 after a 2016 investigation into corruption surrounding secret campaign funds from major business donors, according to the United Nations. That sentence was later increased to 12 years by a Federal Regional Court, but the sentence was ultimately quashed by the Supreme Federal Court, the UN noted.