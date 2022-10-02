Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro Signs Huge Contract Extension, And He’s Unlikely To Disappoint

Star shooting guard Tyler Herro agreed to a huge contract extension with the Miami Heat on Sunday.

According to NBA insider for ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski, Herro signed a four-year $130 million deal to remain with Miami.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2022

Since entering the National Basketball Association in 2019, Herro has been one of the better three-point shooters in the entire league. His career average from behind the arc is .385 according to Basketball Reference. Herro’s ability to knock down three-pointers helps stretch the floor out for Miami’s offense and makes them tough to defend.

Last season, Herro won the NBA’s Sixth-Man Award. Though Herro doesn’t start every game for Miami, he plays a lot of minutes for them. Last week, Herro spoke about his desire to be in the Heat’s starting five saying, “everyone knows I want to start, I’ve been saying that for four years. So like, you know, I want to start but at the end of the day, I came off of the bench last year, and I can do it again.”

In the 2021–22 campaign, the former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 20.7 points per game, according to ESPN. The only other player to average more points than him on the team was six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who started in every game that he played in. (RELATED: Celtics Sign Six-Time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin To A One-Year Deal)

Herro’s extension will help Miami make deep playoff runs. His production offensively is vital for the Heat winning a championship.