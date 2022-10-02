Sports

Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro Signs Huge Contract Extension, And He’s Unlikely To Disappoint

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 12: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of their game at the Wells Fargo Center on January 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 137-134. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Seth Roy Contributor
Star shooting guard Tyler Herro agreed to a huge contract extension with the Miami Heat on Sunday.

According to NBA insider for ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski, Herro signed a four-year $130 million deal to remain with Miami.

Since entering the National Basketball Association in 2019, Herro has been one of the better three-point shooters in the entire league. His career average from behind the arc is .385 according to Basketball Reference. Herro’s ability to knock down three-pointers helps stretch the floor out for Miami’s offense and makes them tough to defend.

Last season, Herro won the NBA’s Sixth-Man Award. Though Herro doesn’t start every game for Miami, he plays a lot of minutes for them. Last week, Herro spoke about his desire to be in the Heat’s starting five saying, “everyone knows I want to start, I’ve been saying that for four years. So like, you know, I want to start but at the end of the day, I came off of the bench last year, and I can do it again.”

In the 2021–22 campaign, the former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 20.7 points per game, according to ESPN. The only other player to average more points than him on the team was six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who started in every game that he played in. (RELATED: Celtics Sign Six-Time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin To A One-Year Deal)

Herro’s extension will help Miami make deep playoff runs. His production offensively is vital for the Heat winning a championship.