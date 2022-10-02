‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Doesn’t Know What It Is

While few had high hopes for season 48 of “Saturday Night Live,” the first show back Saturday was so much worse than could have been anticipated.

Despite host, actor Miles Teller, joining the cast for the season’s cold open in a rare move by producers, it was arguably one of the worst, clunkiest, and weirdest ways to bring back the once-funny late night show. Teller portrayed Peyton Manning in the opening skit, which was built around the idea that he and his brother Eli (Andrew Dismukes) were commentating politics like it were a football game.

I’ve watched the cold open back a few times, and I still can’t tell you what they were trying to achieve. Half of it was mocking Trump, some was mocking Biden, there were two big guest appearances by professional ginger Shaun White and actor Jon Hamm. That was about it. It was chaos.

From here, the opening monologue brought us the few real laughs of the episode. Teller was genuinely pretty funny, likening his appearance to Rachel Maddow. He also wore a navy suit and black shoes, avoiding the cliche brown brogues look, which I personally appreciated because I had to find something else to enjoy after wasting almost 90 minutes of my life.

Saudi Comedians Roast Biden And Harris Like ‘SNL’ Never Would https://t.co/FB16vjshTH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2022

“SNL,” similarly to Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show,” appears to have lost all sense of connection with the American people and what the show is anymore. There was a weak attempt to balance out the brutality against former President Donald Trump with jokes about Biden, but these were met with woke groans from what was likely a far-leftist audience.

One of the new cast members decided to use his first appearance to rip apart his father and step mother for being Trump supporters from Arizona, which came across as spoiled, childish, and seriously unfunny. (RELATED: Help Kay! I Met My Boyfriend’s Parents And There Was A MAGA Hat In The Living Room)

What was once a hotbed of irreverent hilarity and “more cowbell” is now more like a multi-car pileup where you can’t help but think, “why do they keep trying this sh*t an expecting a funny outcome?” as you watch the bodies pile up. The skits were blatant product placements, failed attempts to connect with the average viewer, and utterly forgettable.

Losing so many of the key cast members since the finale of season 47 has really left “SNL” without much of a culture. I’m literally scared to see where this once-iconic show goes from here.