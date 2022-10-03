Fauci Generously Funds Scientific Org That Funded The Wuhan Lab

In his last months as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), Anthony Fauci awarded a grant of more than half a million dollars to Peter Dazsak and the Ecohealth Alliance, which funded the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

Fauci announced in August that he would step down as chief White House medical advisor and director of the NIAID to pursue “the next chapter of my career.” (RELATED: Fauci And Wife’s Net Worth Skyrocketed During Pandemic, Analysis Finds)

In September, NIAID awarded $653,392 to EcoHealth for research on “future bat coronavirus research” in Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

UNBELIEVABLE: Fauci in his waning months as head of NIAID just greenlit a 600k grant to Peter Dzask and the Ecohealth Alliance for “bat coronavirus” research. The same organization that funded the Wuhan lab and research that plausibly lead to the entire COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/BLOJE8xaY5 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 2, 2022

EcoHealth Alliance previously received a grant from the NIAID, which is part of the NIH, to fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The research “sought to understand how animal coronaviruses, especially bat coronaviruses, evolve naturally in the environment and have the potential to become transmissible to the human population,” according to the NIH.

NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak has admitted that the NIH funded gain-of-function research in China, but Fauci has repeatedly claimed under oath to Congress that his grant to EcoHealth did not fund such research.