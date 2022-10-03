Buttigieg’s Husband Gets Cushy Job At Democratic Consulting Firm

Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, landed a job as senior consultant at KNP Communications.

The consulting firm has worked to elect Democratic candidates “at the national, state, and local level since 2006,” the company stated in a press release Monday, announcing the new hire.

KNP Communications does not publicly release their client list on their website, instead categorizing their clientele into areas including members of Congress, media pundits, presidential candidates, trade associations, and celebrities. (NH Democrats Say Who They Want To Replace Joe Biden In 2024)

The firm did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller asking who Buttigieg will specifically be consulting, or if the company has a publicly available client list.

The press release announcing Buttigieg’s new gig did not mention his husband, who is a cabinet member in the Biden administration.

The former middle school teacher quit his job and worked for his husband’s 2020 presidential campaign, catapulting his status and publishing his best selling book “I Have Something to Tell You,” as well as becoming a Harvard Institute of Politics Fellow.

I am thrilled to be joining the team at KNP and to have the opportunity to share my experiences as a theater artist, middle-school teacher, and campaigner. https://t.co/S57uqoqTXe — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) October 3, 2022

Buttigieg’s new job description reads: “Chasten Buttigieg is a senior consultant specializing in preparing leaders, speakers, candidates (as well as their families), and teams, for work behind the scenes, on the stage, or in front of the camera.”

He said he was “thrilled” to join the company and “to have the opportunity to share my experiences as a theater artist, middle-school teacher, and campaigner with our clients.”

“Chasten brings a wealth of experience as an advocate who knows what it means to forge a meaningful connection with an audience,” said Managing Partner of KNP, Matthew Kohut, in a press release. “He understands that great communication begins with authenticity.”

The State Department announced Wednesday it had delegated a newly-created job to Monica Medina, the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, appointing her to be a special diplomat for international animal and plant habitats.