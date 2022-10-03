‘Doesn’t Work That Way’: Fox Host Calls Out Kamala Harris For Remarks About ‘Equity’ Based Hurricane Relief

Fox News host Harris Faulkner lit into Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for her remarks about disaster relief being “based on equity.”

“[W]e have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out in the same place and if we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we have to take into account disparities and do that work,” Harris said during a Friday Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum. (RELATED: NBC’s Chuck Todd Tells Kamala ‘2 Million’ Illegals Set To Cross Border. Harris Responds, ‘The Border Is Secure’)

“I will be really transparent here. Her husband is white and so is mine. She is biracial. I’m black. If our white husbands lost us, they would cry as hard as if a black husband lost his black wife,” Faulkner said. “It’s just that basic, so divide and conquer along the lines of politics is what this feels like, because as human beings, it is very hurtful.”

“The Vice President was addressing a different subject: long term climate resilience investments passed with strong bipartisan support,” a White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Vice President Harris had already answered the interviewer’s first question, about the FEMA response to Hurricane Ian specifically, by emphasizing that we are urgently responding to all Americans hurt by the storm. She had explicitly moved on to answering…“long term goals” for how to “address the climate crisis in the states” – by mentioning the long term investments that Congress, with Republican support, specifically set aside for communities that are vulnerable because of a lack of infrastructure resources.”

“[W]e’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs,” FEMA chair Deanne Criswell said during an appearance on “Face the Nation” on CBS Sunday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, Florida, causing extensive damage and flooding.

“We all have our own path and by the way so did Hurricane Ian. So if he takes one of us away from someone who loves us, the hurricane didn’t pick me because I was black or pick her potentially because she was biracial, and the hurricane didn’t know that someone white might mourn us or someone black might mourn us,” Faulkner said. “It doesn’t work that way and those victims left behind don’t deserve something based on the color of their skin or the lack thereof.”

