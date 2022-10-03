FEMA Shuts Down Harris’ Suggestion Over Hurricane Ian Aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chair said Sunday that aid for victims of Hurricane Ian will be going to “all communities,” dismissing earlier suggestions from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris claimed on Friday that the aid distribution in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian should be “based on equity.” While being interviewed on CBS “Face The Nation,” FEMA chair Deanne Criswell explained, “we’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs.”

“Face The Nation” host Margaret Brennan noted that Harris’ comments have caused “undue panic” in Florida.

While responding to VP Harris’s comments about equity and equality with disaster relief, FEMA head Deanne Criswell acknowledges there are people who have a “hard time” and encounter “barriers” accessing aid, but “our programs support everybody.” pic.twitter.com/pfCW9mn3x4 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 2, 2022

“There are a lot of people that are going to need assistance as a result of this,” Criswell noted, having assessed damage to Florida on Friday and Saturday. Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday, with Lee County being one of the hardest hit areas despite weather models suggesting it would avoid the worst of the destruction. (RELATED: Videos Show Mass Destruction From Early Stages Of Hurricane Ian Hitting Florida)

At least 83 people have died as a result of the hurricane in Florida, alongside four deaths in North Carolina in the days following. After sending huge storm surges and 155mph winds over Florida, the hurricane weakened over land before regaining strength over the Atlantic.