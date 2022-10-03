Country Music Star HARDY Suffering ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tennessee Bus Crash

Country music star Hardy was involved in a bus accident Sunday morning in which all four passengers were “treated for significant injuries.”

Hardy shared a post on his social media accounts detailing how the accident occurred on the way home from two shows in Bristol, Tennessee. The bus overturned near Nashville on Interstate 40 in the early hours of the morning, according to reports from The Tennessean.

Three of those aboard the bus have been released from the hospital but were “ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks,” according to Hardy’s post. The bus driver is still being treated, with Hardy asking for prayers from his fans.

He noted that the recovery time might impact his upcoming shows, the next of which is on October 8th at Arlington, Texas’ Global Life Field, where he’ll support country music legend Morgan Wallen, the Tennessean noted. The show is the fastest sellout in the venue’s history. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Shotguns Beers On Stage With His ‘Favorite’ Rapper)

Hardy shot to fame in 2018 with the hit song “Up Down,” which featured Wallen and Florida Georgia Line, The Tennessean reported. He’s also written a series of number-one songs for other artists, including “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the outlet noted.