Arizona Latina Voter Says She Feels Dems Have ‘Taken Advantage’ of Her

A Latina voter from Phoenix, Arizona, said she feels Democrats have taken advantage of her and other Latinos ahead of the midterm elections.

Marissa Morentin told MSNBC’s Jose Diaz-Balart she thinks Democrats have taken her vote for granted during a segment Monday.

“How is it that you feel as a voter here?” Diaz-Balart asked.

“Taken advantage of,” Morentin responded.

Diaz-Balart, in a voice-over, said the state of Arizona had been “reliably Republican” for some time before going for President Joe Biden in 2020.

“Marissa voted Democrat back then [in 2020], but now says she’s not so sure,” Diaz-Balart continued. (RELATED: Al Sharpton Says Democrats Aren’t In Touch With Black And Latino Voters)

“I feel like the Democratic National Party looks at my demographics and assumes that I’m going to vote for them. I’m a Latina woman. That historically has been the party’s bread and butter,” Morentin said.

Morentin said she wants Democrats to do more about abortion and voting rights.

Maria Batres, a Democrat-turned-Republican voter from El Paso, Texas, said she used to vote blue but “the Democratic Party has changed a lot.”

“We’re for God, country, family and hard work,” Batres said, with her husband noting he doesn’t “feel safe anymore” with the border crisis.

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos also warned Sept. 23 while on “Morning Joe” that Latino voters are “walking away from the Democratic Party.”

Ramos argued Latino voters care about the “economy, they care about crime, they care about jobs, they care about education.”

“They want to be talked to and spoken to the same way that Democrats would go out for any other vote,” Ramos continued. “Latinas … they’re drifting away, they’re walking away from the Democratic Party.”

A June poll conducted by Civiqs polling found Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics rested at 38%. The poll also found 47% of Hispanics said they disapproved of Biden’s job.

An Trafalgar poll released in August showed 62.5% of Hispanic voters felt federal bureaucracies have “grown too large and only serve their own political interests.”