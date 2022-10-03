Rapper Accused Of Crashing Into Pregnant Woman And Leaving The Scene

A pregnant woman is suing famous rapper Tory Lanez, claiming that he crashed into her car and fled the scene. Lanez has vehemently denied the allegations.

Krisha and Jesse Grullon claim Lanez sideswiped them with his luxury vehicle in Miami on New Year’s Day 2021 shortly after they stopped at a red light, according to TMZ. They claim Lanez struck the rear left side of their vehicle with his green Bentley SUV and then proceeded to drive past them without stopping after the collision. Krisha was four months pregnant at the time, TMZ noted. Andell Brown, the attorney representing Lanez, said the filing is baseless and told reporters this matter will be laughed out of court, according to TMZ.

The Grullons claim Lanez did not respond to their claims within the required 45-day period and are requesting Lanez sit for a deposition, which they are attempting to schedule for early 2023, according to TMZ.

Brown pointed out what he described as inconsistencies in the Grullons’ story, noting that they originally said the incident occurred in January but didn’t enter an insurance claim until July. Brown also said the Grullons’ initial statement on the police report indicated the car that hit them was silver and was later changed to indicate that the color of Lanez’s vehicle was green, according to TMZ.(RELATED: ‘The Office’ Actor Charged With DUI, Hit-And-Run)

Brown also claims that the insurance company has already investigated the alleged incident and concluded there was no basis for the claim.

Lanez is also facing charges in relation to a 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.