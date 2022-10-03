‘Dangerous Precedent’: SCOTUS Rejects Gun Rights Group’s Challenge To ATF Bump Stock Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from Gun Owners of America (GOA), which challenged a Trump-era policy that redefined the term “machine gun” to effectively ban bump stocks.

The organization argued in the court filing that this new definition for a machine gun is “politically driven.” (RELATED: New York Trying To Resurrect Racist Laws To Restrict Gun Ownership)

“Thus, any purported statutory ambiguity is of recent vintage, interjected by [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’] new and contorted manipulation of the English language to make a type of rifle stock — a ‘bump stock’ — fit into the statutory definition of ‘machine gun,'” the filing read.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨⁰⁰SCOTUS has rejected GOA’s petition to hear our case challenging the ATF ban on bump stocks.⁰⁰See our statement ⤵️ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 3, 2022

In a statement posted to social media, GOA blasted SCOTUS for dismissing its petition.

“This decision sets a horrible and dangerous precedent, one that will allow the ATF to further arbitrarily regulate various firearms. This very same precedent is already being abused by Joe Biden to ban millions of lawfully purchased pistols even without an ACT of Congress!” the gun-rights group wrote.

The Supreme Court’s dismissal comes after a major win for gun rights in June. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen that a New York law requiring that individuals show “good case” for carrying a firearm was a violation of the Second Amendment.