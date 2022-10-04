Hunter’s Ex-Associate Tony Bobulinski Claims The Bidens Committed ‘Fraud,’ Wanted To Make ‘Billions’ From China

Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, claims that the Biden family committed “fraud” against him, and that they wanted to make “billions” through business dealings with China while Joe Biden was vice president.

“The Bidens probably thought they were going to make billions” through Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Chinese energy firm CEFC, Bobulinski said Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Hunter Biden “definitely received the money. The bank statements have been made public. He received over $5 million,” Bobulinski added in the interview.

President Joe Biden claimed in a 2020 presidential debate that Hunter Biden “has not made money” from China and that “nothing was unethical” about his business dealings with China or Ukraine.

The White House did not respond immediately to an inquiry from the Daily Caller about Bobulinski’s allegations.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski explains how Hunter Biden committed fraud by diverting money from a Chinese company he owned 20% of to an American LLC he owned 100% of. #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/6wqsztiMgK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2022

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said in March, “we absolutely stand by the president’s comment,” but that she does “not speak for Hunter Biden” so she could not say more.

The Biden family’s former business partner claimed in the interview that Joe Biden was the “chairman” of the Biden family business dealings, and that there are “hundreds of data points” to prove it.

Bobulinski also alleged that Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, Jim Biden, committed “fraud” against him and his business partners by copying a document and “swapp[ing] out an entity that he owned 20% of to a business that he owned 100% of,” to get the Chinese money. (RELATED: Nearly A Year-And-A-Half After The DCNF, WaPo Finally Confirms Hunter Biden Laptop Story)

“It appears that Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and the Biden family literally copied the same document down to typos, as you said the serial number, and they removed Oneida Holdings, which was the Delaware LLC … and Hunter and his lawyer … replaced it with Owasco, which was Hunter Biden’s law firm or business that he operated,” Bobulinski told Carlson in the interview.

Bobulisnki said in the interview that he’s “not aware” of the FBI focusing on “these specific facts,” despite voluntarily going to the FBI weeks before the 2020 election and divulging what he knew about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in a five-hour interview. He added that the FBI told him they would “definitely” bring him in for a “follow-up interview” in October 2020, but “he hasn’t heard from them since.”

Bobulinski had done an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” before the 2020 election, but came on again “because the American people are still being lied to about the facts,” he said.