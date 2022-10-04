Dana White’s Doctor Told Him He Had 10 Years To Live

Dana White made a guest appearance on a new podcast with Kelley Nemiro on Monday, and shocked fans by revealing doctors told him he had just 10.4 years to live.

The 53-year-old attended an appointment with Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems and produced blood and DNA samples for evaluation. Brecka claims to be able to determine a person’s death date through the assessment of those results, and he worked with White for 10 weeks to change his body and his life span, according to Talk Sport.

“If you keep doing what you’re doing right now and you stay on this trajectory, you’ve got 10.4 years,” White said he was told by Brecka.

Brecka weighed in during the podcast and explained portions of his evaluation of White.

“I said Dana, I can see that you can’t sleep through the night,” Brecka said during the podcast.

White confirmed Brecka’s observation, and added insight to what he was experiencing at the time.

"I would wake up through the night and throw up almost every night," White said.

Brecka continued to describe White’s overall health at that time. “And I said I’d be very surprised if it’s not painful for you to bend down and tie your shoes right now, and he went ‘no f*cken way!’”

“My legs were so fucked up that I couldn’t put my socks on in the morning. I was like a tenth of a point away from being diabetic,” White said.

“He said you do exactly what I tell you to do for 10 weeks and I guarantee you I’ll change your life. So I was in!” White said during the podcast, before sharing with fans that he’s not typically the type of person to believe in this “hippie bullshit.”

White reportedly went on a strict ketogenic diet for 10 weeks and claims he has experienced a massive transformation during that time, according to The Sun.

“I don’t snore anymore and I sleep 7/8 hours a night now. I lost 30 pounds. I feel like I’m 35 years old now,” White said. “I think that this podcast is going to help a lot of people.”