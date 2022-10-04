Editor Daily Rundown: Child-Mutilation Industry Seeks Help From Biden DOJ

CHILD-MUTILATION INDUSTRY CALLS ON BIDEN DOJ TO CRUSH ITS CRITICS… Major Medical Orgs Demand That The DOJ Prosecute People Who Share ‘Misleading’ Information Online

The American Medical Association (AMA) sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter Monday calling on him to “investigate the organizations, individuals, and entities coordinating, provoking, and carrying out bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children’s hospitals and physicians across the U.S.”

“The attacks are rooted in an intentional campaign of disinformation, where a few high-profile users on social media share false and misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals, resulting in a rapid escalation of threats, harassment, and disruption of care across multiple jurisdictions,” the AMA, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) said in the letter. “Our organizations have called on technology companies to do more to prevent this practice on digital platforms, and we now urge your office to take swift action to investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities responsible.”

The AMA, AAP and CHA also called on TikTok, Twitter and Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) to use “safety and hateful conduct policies” to prevent “coordinated campaigns of disinformation.”

WHITE HOUSE ROLLS BACK KAMALA’S RACIST POLICY DECLARATION… Jean-Pierre Walks Back Kamala Harris’ Hurricane Ian ‘Equity’ Remark (AUDIO)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked back Vice President Kamala Harris’ remark that President Joe Biden’s administration would account for “equity” when distributing hurricane relief.

Harris said told the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday that the administration intends to “fight for equity” since Hurricane Ian has impacted lower-income and communities of color the most. Jean-Pierre walked back Harris’ remark after a reporter questioned her on the Republican backlash.

“That is not what the vice president said,” Jean-Pierre said. “The vice president was clearly talking about long-term investment, not FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Aid] for hurricane response efforts. The vice president and the president have been clear that the federal government has been and will continue to be there for all Americans recovering from these devastating storms as we’re seeing the president and first lady do today and will see them do clearly in Florida on Wednesday.”

“We are committed to quickly getting resources to all communities impacted, period,” she continued. “Full stop. But we also note that some people, particularly of lower income, have a hard time accessing that help. That’s why this administration has also made it a priority to remove barriers and ensure that everyone, regardless of their zip code, and that’s what she was talking about.”

TERROR THREATS CROSS THE BORDER… ANOTHER DAILY CALLER EXCLUSIVE: ‘A Nexus To Terrorism’: Illegals Flagged As Potential National Security Risks Soared Nearly 600% In Last Year

Border Patrol saw an almost 600% increase in fiscal year 2022 in the number of illegal migrants flagged as “special interest” over national security concerns, according to internal U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A “special interest” migrant is someone who isn’t a U.S. citizen who frequently travels in areas designated as national security concerns due to terrorist activity or other types of “nefarious activity,” according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Border Patrol agents encountered 25,627 “special interest” illegal migrants compared to the 3,675 encounters in fiscal year 2021, according to the data.

“Special interest aliens” can include individuals who “possibly have a nexus to terrorism,” according to 2019 DHS fact sheet. The newly-obtained internal data refers to these individuals as “special interest migrants,” however.

Most of the encounters were recorded at the southern border, with the highest in El Paso, Texas, according to the data.

GOP CLOSING FAST IN SENATE RACES… GOP On Track For A Senate Grab In Wisconsin And Pennsylvania

Democrats can’t afford to lose a single U.S. Senate seat, but voters in recent polling signal a shift in support toward Republican candidates in two battleground states.

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz are climbing to the top of their races as voters find their Democrat opponents – Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman – “too extreme” for the Senate, Axios reported Sunday.

Johnson is polling five points ahead of Barnes in a race where 88% of Wisconsin voters described themselves as “extremely motivated” to vote in November, according to the latest Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research poll commissioned by the AARP. Although Barnes heavily carries the Democratic vote, the poll shows his numbers struggle with suburban voters, adults without a college degree and Independents. […]

The race is getting closer in Pennsylvania, where Fetterman once enjoyed a double-digit lead over Oz, according to four recent polls. Republican ads claimed Fetterman was “trying to get as many criminals out of prison as he can” while he headed up the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

The Fox News poll shows Fetterman up over Oz by four points and Franklin & Marshall also has Fetterman up by four, while the Trafalgar Group and Emerson College both have Fetterman up by two points.

NY TIMES AGREES… NYT: Poll Update: Republicans Gain in the Senate

Two weeks ago, we noted early signs that Republicans were making gains in the race for the Senate.

Now it’s clear the race has shifted toward Republicans in important ways. Democrats might still lead enough races to hold the chamber, but their position is starting to look quite vulnerable.

On average, Republicans have gained three points across 19 post-Labor Day polls of the key Senate battleground states, compared with pre-Labor Day polls of the same states by the same pollsters.

The shift is similar to what we observed a few weeks ago. What’s changed with more data: We can be sure that the polling shift is real, and we have more clarity about where Republicans are making their biggest gains — Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

VOTERS GIVE REPUBLICANS THE NOD ON MAJOR ISSUES… POLL: Americans Now Favor Republicans Over Democrats. Here’s Why

Americans favor the Republican Party to the Democratic Party by a five point margin, bucking long-standing trends, a Gallup poll released Monday found.

Neither party was viewed favorably by a majority of voters, but 44% of voters had positive views of the Republican Party compared to 39% for the Democrats, the poll found. While Republicans were behind Democrats by three points a year ago, the GOP is leading Democrats in favorability on issues such as the economy and handling of terrorism and threats.

Most voters (57%) thought Republicans would do a better job of protecting the country from international terrorism and military threats, the poll found, compared to 37% for Democrats. Respondents also thought Republicans would do a better job at keeping the country prosperous at 51% to 47%.

AND POLLSTERS MAY BE UNDERCOUNTING REPUBLICANS… MARK WEAVER, IN WAPO: Uh-oh, the polls may be undercounting Trump-friendly Republicans again

This isn’t just about a single poll or a single state. I regularly talk with pollsters and campaigns, and I hear a common lament: Trump voters distrust pollsters and the media that reports on poll results, and simply won’t participate, out of protest or paranoia.

Or, if they do respond, they might present a problem that has long vexed political pros: social desirability bias, wherein people answering a poll-taker’s questions tend to shade their opinions and provide what they perceive as the socially acceptable answer.

Trump supporters might have the added worry of being attacked for frankly stating their views. Stories of those affiliated with Trump being arrested, subpoenaed, doxed or mocked — with Trump providing angry amplification — result in a lower social trust of strangers inquiring about political views.

PLUS… New Poll Shows Democrats Losing Ground With Latino Voters

Latinos’ preference for a Democratic-controlled Congress over GOP control in the midterms has declined by half over the last decade, per the results of a new NBC News & Telemundo survey released on Monday.

The survey showed that 54% of Latinos prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress versus 33% for Republicans. The 21% difference in favor of Democrats is the lowest on record and is down from a 42% margin in favor of Democrats recorded in the survey’s 2012 edition, where Democrats were preferred by 65% of Latinos to Republicans’ 23%.

It also showed that Latinos largely disapproved of the Biden administration’s handling of key policy portfolios that have become the focus of this year’s midterm campaign. Over 50% of Latinos disapproved of Biden’s handling of “border security and immigration,” which has become a point of controversy as migrant crossings break records, while 54% and 60% disapproved of his handling of the economy and the “cost of living,” respectively.

DEMS GO FOR BROKE… Democrats Run On Doom In The 2022 Midterms

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden had planned on running on a message of unity, Democrat strategists and politicians are increasingly embracing a message based heavily in a pessimistic view of a Republican-run country, The Washington Post reported.

Following a resurgence of Trump-backed candidates — some of whom were funded by the Democrats in a controversial attempt to generate more favorable general election matchups —Biden, alongside members of his party like Democratic House candidate Max Frost of Florida, Rep. Pat Ryan of New York and Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, have repeatedly denounced so-called “MAGA Republicans,” likening the Trump-oriented wing of the GOP to a fascist uprising, according to the Post.

“It’s not hyperbole, now you need to vote to literally save democracy again,” said Biden at a fundraising event on Aug. 25. “America must choose. You must choose. Whether our country will move forward or backward.”

…AND LASH OUT AT OIL COMPANIES OVER HIGH GAS PRICES… WAPO: As gas prices rise, Democrats scramble to lay blame on Big Oil

As prices at the pump trend up nationwide, the Biden administration is scrambling to shelter Democrats from consumer frustration, laying blame on oil company opportunism and threatening new restrictions on the industry.

In public comments and private meetings with oil executives, administration officials are warning that the White House could take extraordinary — and potentially economically risky — steps to bring costs down if the companies do not move more aggressively to shield Americans from price spikes.

The renewed attention on the cost of fuel comes as gas prices have jumped in recent days by as much as 60 cents per gallon in some regions, posing a political challenge for Democrats. A decline in prices that stretched for 99 days helped to improve their prospects in next month’s midterm elections, during which control of Congress and several key governorships is at stake.

But now prices are rebounding, and the tools the administration has for curbing them are limited. The most potent policy option the White House has is emergency authority to limit exports to other nations, a strategy that would be targeted at boosting inventories at home but which could destabilize global markets and exacerbate the energy crunch. It would also be tricky to balance with the president’s commitment to keep as much oil flowing to Europe as possible.

…AND HERE WE GO AGAIN… THE LEFT CLAIMS THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS MIGHT BE RIGGED… POLITICO:

THREAT ASSESSMENT, PART I — Even as our voting systems have gotten more secure in recent decades, the wave of voter fraud conspiracy theories and political threats to election officials portend a dark future, The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta reports . “The great threat is no longer machines malfunctioning or ballots being spoiled. It is the actual theft of an election,” he writes. “This makes for a terrifying scenario in 2024—but first, a crucial test in 2022,” perhaps the last opportunity to stop 2020 election deniers from controlling future elections.

THREAT ASSESSMENT, PART II — The prospect of an insider threat from poll workers themselves tampering with election infrastructure is growing as a November worry, especially in Michigan, Zach Montellaro reports. “Current and former officials expressed concerns about there being an organized effort by partisan groups to recruit and push people into those positions, because their responsibility should be to report to professional election staff.”

FLASHBACK… JANUARY… TOP DEMS KEEP PUSHING ELECTION CONSPIRACY THEORIES… Democrats Whip Up Fear Of Upcoming Elections Being ‘Rigged’

With Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refusing to eliminate the filibuster and pass a pair of election reform bills, Democratic politicians are claiming that Republicans will prevent fair midterm elections in November.

The two bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, would effectively nationalize elections by preventing states and locales from setting limits on absentee ballots, prohibiting ballot harvesting and changing polling locations without federal approval, among other changes. Democrats claim that these changes are necessary to prevent local Republicans from engaging in voter suppression and throwing out validly cast ballots.

President Joe Biden cast opponents of the bills as the heirs of segregationists, and laws requiring voter ID and banning line-warming as “Jim Crow 2.0.” He also claimed that individuals who support the stricter ID standards “plan to subvert the election.”

FLASHBACK… JAN 4… CHUCK SCHUMER: ‘THEY WANT TO NOW BOTH RIG THE GAME AND RIG THE COUNT’ (VIDEO)

FLASHBACK… JAN 19… BIDEN AGAIN PUSHES CONSPIRACY THEORY OF UPCOMING RIGGED ELECTION… Bi den Says Upcoming Elections Could ‘Easily Be Illegitimate’ (VIDEO)

The president, speaking to reporters at a formal press conference at the White House, was asked about the passage of his election bills and whether he believes the upcoming election would be fair without them. Biden appeared to dodge directly answering, telling the nation it “depends.”

“It all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try and alter the outcome of the election,” Biden said. “And it’s one thing – look, maybe I’m just being too much of an optimist. Remember how we thought not that many people were going to show up to vote in the middle of a pandemic? We had the highest voter turnout in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden argued that he believes that “no matter how hard they [Republicans] make it for minorities to vote,” people will still “stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from” voting. He said the efforts to ensure a free and fair election will be “difficult” but maintained that there’s still time to pass his bills. […]

Biden later on reiterated his concerns about the 2022 midterm elections, telling reporters that they “could easily be illegitimate.”

“Oh yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate. Imagine, imagine if in fact, Trump is succeeded in convincing … to not count the votes,” Biden said. “Imagine if those attempts to say that the count was not legit, you have to recount it and were … going to discard the following votes. I’m not saying it’s gonna be legit. The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is a direct proportion to us not been able to get these reforms passed.”

FLASHBACK… JAN 19… NBC’s SAVANNAH GUTHRIE CONFRONTS KAMALA HARRIS… ‘ASTONISHING TO HEAR WHETHER OUR ELECTIONS WILL BE LEGITIMATE’ … HARRIS SPINS: ‘LET’S NOT BE DISTRACTED’ … TODAY SHOW: Is President Biden really concerned that we may not have free and fair elections? -@SavannahGuthrie to @VP (VIDEO)

MORE EVIDENCE BIDEN’S STUDENT LOAN STUNT IS AN ELECTION BRIBE… The Benefits Of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Will Overwhelmingly Go To Wealthier Americans, Analysis Finds

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will largely help borrowers whose salaries are in the top half of American incomes, according to a Monday analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

Biden announced in August his plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans for individuals making less than $125,000 or families making less than $250,000, forgiving an additional $10,000 for individuals who received Pell Grants. The plan, though marketed by the Biden administration as support for low-to-middle class borrowers, will provide between 57% to 65% of benefits to individuals in the top 50% of income brackets, according to the analysis.

“The actual benefit is likely to be more regressive,” the report read.

The analysis found that the loan forgiveness plan will benefit high-income borrowers because many will be grandfathered in based on their reduced 2020 earnings, while many low-income buyers will be excluded due to a lack of resources.

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE… FETTERMAN’S HISTORY OF SUPPORTING CRIME, ATTACKING BLACK PEOPLE IS CATCHING UP TO HIM… BEEGE WELBORN: Fetterman, besides chasing a Black man with shotgun, vandalized a Black business (VIDEO)

MEANWHILE… CHAOS GRENADE ROLLS INTO GEORGIA SENATE RACE… Herschel Walker Says He’s Suing The Daily Beast Over Story About Him Allegedly Paying For Girlfriend’s Abortion

Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker said Monday that he will sue the Daily Beast after the media outlet published a story citing an anonymous female source claiming that the former NFL star paid for her abortion.

In 2009, Walker reportedly urged the woman, whose name was withheld by the Daily Beast, to get an abortion. While the outlet allegedly obtained a $575 abortion clinic receipt, a “get well” card Walker gave to the woman, and a bank deposit receipt with a $700 check Walker gave to her, the Republican released a statement calling the story a “flat-out-lie” and said he will file a lawsuit Tuesday morning.

“This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” tweeted Walker, referring to Daily Beast Political Reporter Roger Sollenberger. “He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children ‘secret’ because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign.”

“Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me,” he added. “They will do anything to hold onto power. I [sic] planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning.”

FAMILY DRAMA… AXIOS: Herschel Walker’s son accuses father of lying about his past

The son of Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, accused his father of “lying” and “making a mockery” of his family after a report alleged Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. […]

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done,” Christian Walker tweeted.

WALKER ON ‘HANNITY’… ‘Flat-Out Lie’: Herschel Walker Speaks Out On Reports He Paid For His Girlfriend’s Abortion

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia denied claims he paid for an abortion during a Friday night appearance on Fox News.

“It is a flat-out lie, and now you know how important this seat is. This seat is very important, that they’ll do anything to win this seat, lie, because they want to make it about everything else except the true problems that we have in this country,” Walker told host Sean Hannity. “Inflation, the border wide open, crime. They don’t want to talk about that, so they’re making up lies, because they need this Georgia seat. I encourage anyone out there, let’s not let them take this seat.”

SPEAKING OF ABORTION…PLANNED PARENTHOOD LAUNCHES KID-FILET TRUCK… Planned Parenthood To Offer Abortions Out Of An RV

Planned Parenthood will offer chemical and surgical abortions out of an RV along the Illinois-Missouri border, according to NPR.

The organization’s first mobile clinic will offer chemical abortions later this year and expects to perform surgical abortions by 2023, according to NPR. The RV will operate on the Illinois side of the state border, where abortion is legal until the point of viability, which is generally determined to be around six months; Missouri only allows abortions in medical emergencies.

“Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in order to access care…and meet them where they are,” Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told NPR.

DEM GROUP PLANS TO KIDNAP LGBT KIDS AND GIVE THEM TO ADULTS WHO ‘WILL LIKELY BE WHITE’… DAILY WIRE: Pro-Trans Group Behind Virginia School Walkout Plans To ‘Rehome’ Gay Kids Who Hate Their Parents

A Virginia pro-trans group with Democratic ties says it will help gender-confused students leave their families and “rehome” them with new “queer friendly” guardians instead, according to internal materials obtained by The Daily Wire.

The Pride Liberation Project, which also says it can give money to students who run away and hide from their parents, garnered glowing headlines September 27 when it organized 12,000 high schoolers to walk out of class to protest a draft policy saying that schools should not hide a student’s gender transition from his parents. Though billed as being an organic group of high schoolers, taking the lead in the materials was Aaryan Rawal, a college student who worked for a Virginia Democrat state lawmaker.

But materials from the group’s internal message board show that its plans go much further than a walkout. A “#resources-for-outed- students” channel, created by Rawal, said the group would help children run away from their parents and arrange for them to be placed with new “Queer friendly” guardians.

“We’re creating this channel as a way for everyone to understand the mutual aid and support resources the PLP has available for outed and in-crisis students! For full transparency, this channel is catered to outed students who are facing familial rejection or need to leave their home for another reason,” he wrote.

“In the event of you needing to leave your home, we can provide you with emergency housing from a supportive, Queer friendly adult,” he continued, cautioning: “Please note that this adult will likely be white.”

FLASHBACK… LAST WEEK… GAVIN NEWSOM MAKES CALIFORNIA A SAFE HAVEN FOR CHILD MUTILATION… GIVES A MIDDLE FINGER TO PARENTS… Newsom Signs Bill Making California ‘Sanctuary State’ For Child Sex Changes

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday making California a “sanctuary state” for families seeking medical services related to child gender transitions as other states restrict those procedures.

The new law aims to protect parents and their children from legal ramifications for pursuing cross-sex medical treatments that are illegal for minors in their home states, according to the bill’s sponsor, according to Democratic California State Sen. Scott Wiener. The legislation will block California courts from enforcing out-of-state court orders revoking custody for parents who allowed their children to get illegal sex changes.

“States like Texas & Alabama are seeking to tear these families apart,” Wiener wrote after Newsom signed his bill. “California won’t be party to it. We have your backs.”

The law also weakens parental rights of those who aren’t supportive of sex changes for their kids and makes the enforcement of out-of-state arrest warrants for violations of child sex-change bans the lowest law enforcement priority.

IN SUMMARY… DAVID STROM: The Left is going all-in on kidnapping children

Apparently kidnapping is becoming a thing with the Left. […]

[I]t is hard to escape the fact that in pursuit of the transgender ideology they have chose to ally themselves with people who are indisputably grooming children.

Luring children out of their families to get them involved with an indisputably sexually oriented group can be called nothing less. They are warping the minds of children, luring them from their families, and giving them money and new identities. These are people who are actively involved in our schools.

THE WAUKESHA KILLER’S TRIAL IS ALREADY A COMPLETE SH*TSHOW… NBC: Judge calls 10 recesses and boots Wisconsin parade suspect from courtroom after outbursts (VIDEO)

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks’ trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning with jury selection. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison. But he withdrew that plea in September and last week persuaded Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself.

KANYE ENRAGES THE LEFT AGAIN… Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Fashion Show

Kanye West stunned fans when he wore a T-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

The famous rapper addressed his fans in a speech while wearing the politically-charged T-shirt that also featured the face of Pope John Paul II on the front. The fashion show was a showcase of his Season 9 collection, according to Page Six.