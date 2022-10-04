Country Music Legend Dead At 90

World-famous country star Loretta Lynn died at 90 surrounded by family at her Tennessee ranch Tuesday morning.

Sources close to the family revealed Lynn died from natural causes, according to TMZ. The country music sensation snagged 3 Grammy Awards out of 18 nominations. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and won a Billboard Legacy Award for Women in Music in 2015, according to TMZ. Lynn was honored as Artist of a Lifetime by CMT in 2018.

Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star whose song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” became not just a hit song but an award-winning movie has died. https://t.co/cXE9W7l7Hl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2022

Lynn was a true trailblazer in the world of country music, and is best known for her hit song “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which was turned into a book, and eventually a movie. The film “Coal Miner’s Daughter” chronicled Lynn’s life and was nominated for 7 Oscars. Her music hit the number-one spot a jaw-dropping 21 times, and proudly boasted 22 number-one albums, according to TMZ.

Lynn was a true legend in the world of country music, and continued to tour up until 2018. She suffered a stroke and broken hip in 2017 and retracted from the stage as a result of her health, according to TMZ.(RELATED: Reality TV Star’s Daughter Dies At Age 25)

Her career spanned across six decades, and she amasssed a global fan base with huge hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’,” “One’s on the Way,” and “Fist City,” according to TMZ.

Loretta is survived by 4 of her 6 children.