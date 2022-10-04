New York School Spending Jumps While Teacher And Student Numbers Plummet

New York schools will spend almost double the national average per pupil, as state aid increases 9.4% per student even as student enrollment and teacher numbers decline, according to an Oct. 3 Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) report.

Each school will spend nearly twice the national average per student for a total of $25,519, which is 89% more than the national average in 2019-2020, according to an Oct. 3 CBC report. The increase in spending comes as the state is estimated to need at least 180,000 educators through the next 10 years. (RELATED: Test Scores For Red State’s Students Are Still Staggeringly Low)

“It is past time for the state’s leaders to chart a path forward for sustainable and effective state education spending,” the CBC report stated. “This will require better targeting aid to districts with the greatest need, tracking their performance and holding districts accountable for delivering high-quality education. New York should not only lead the nation in spending, but also lead in achievement.”

In total, New York State school aid is increasing 6.7% in the 2022-2023 school year to $34.4 billion, the CBC report stated. Per student, state aid is at $13,868 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Enrollment is also dropping, as New York City K-12 schools are down 80,707 students; the drop in enrollment is the largest the New York City Department of Education has experienced.

The distribution of aid is given based on a need basis to schools, the CBC report said. The state is distributing $3.1 billion, 9% of state aid, to 176 school districts across the state.

“Governor Hochul is committed to fully funding the current Foundation Aid formula for all school districts in the 2023-24 school year,” New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s Deputy Communications Director Jason Gough told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Foundation Aid is a wealth- and need-adjusted formula that provides more aid to districts with lower community wealth and higher student need.”

At least 156 schools are receiving $2.7 billion in state aid, according to the CBC report. There are four schools that receive a combined $14.7 million.

In September, New York City fired more than 800 teachers, amid a statewide need for teachers, because they were unvaccinated. The firings came after 1,300 NYC teachers took paid leave, with about 450 returning to their job after getting vaccinated.

The New York State Department of Education did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

