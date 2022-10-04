EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Paul Gosar Torches Google And Gupta, Demands DOJ Antitrust Chief Kanter Stay On Google Case

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar sent a letter Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco calling for Jonathan Kanter, the head of the antitrust division, to not be taken off of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) case against Google.

In the letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, Gosar says Google wants Kanter, a well-known critic of Big Tech, to be taken off the DOJ’s case against Google. Gosar says the decision of whether Kanter has to recuse himself is up to Vanita Gupta, who Gosar mentions has many ties to Big Tech companies and served at the Leadership Conference which took at least $3 million from Google during her time at the post.

The DOJ’s complaint, filed in October 2020, accuses Google of “abusing its command of the online search market to stifle competitors,” Politico reported.

Gosar, who is a co-sponsor of many antitrust reforms, is asking Gupta to not recuse Kanter from the case. (RELATED: Zuckerberg, Pichai Signed Off On Backroom Facebook-Google Collusion, Lawsuit Alleges)

READ THE LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Sundar Pichai is not a king and has no authority to veto lawful oversight, especially while Google partakes in blatant anti-competitive conduct and maintains a market share that would make a robber baron blush,” Gosar told the Caller before sending the letter. (RELATED: Republican Reps Grill Google CEO Over ‘Collaboration’ With China)

The Caller contacted the DOJ and Google about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.