Judge Blocks Philadelphia’s Gun Ban

A local court stopped enforcement Monday of a Philadelphia executive order prohibiting guns in many recreational areas.

The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas accepted a request from plaintiffs including Gun Owners of America for a permanent injunction against the executive order, which Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney issued Sept. 27. The executive order banned carrying firearms and other deadly weapons into city Parks and Recreation Department-run indoor and outdoor recreational premises, with exceptions for park trails and areas not explicitly meant for active recreation. “We are reviewing the decision and are disappointed by the outcome, which as it stands prevents City employees from making the reasonable request that anyone with a firearm or deadly weapon leave a recreation facility,” Mayor’s Office Deputy Communications Director Sarah Peterson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Since 2019, nearly 300 reported incidents of gun violence have occurred at City recreation facilities, in addition to dozens of other incidents of violence with a deadly weapon. The Mayor’s Executive Order was intended to prevent the senseless violence that is interfering with the safety of children, families and staff in what must be safe places.” (RELATED: ‘Orwellian’: New Gun Sales Tracker Opens The Door To ‘Privatized Government Surveillance,’ Experts Say) Gun Owners of America hailed the court decision, with its Pennsylvania Director Val Finnell arguing, “All of the anti-gun municipalities need to take a lesson from this.”

“All of the anti-gun municipalities need to take a lesson from this: Gun Owners of America is not going to tolerate your illegal bans for one minute. We stopped Mayor Kenney in less than a week, and we will do the same to you” said Dr. Val Finnell, @GoaPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/NXupaqTWo9 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 3, 2022

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania previously ruled against attempts by Philadelphia to ban assault-style weapons and prevent people from buying multiple handguns in a month. Pennsylvania mandates that civilians obtain a permit to carry a concealed gun.

Recorded murders have increased in Philadelphia in the past eight full years, though year-to-date recorded murders were down were down about 2% compared to 2021 as of Oct. 3, Philadelphia Police Department statistics show. Reported robberies in the first half of 2022 surpassed last year’s total during that period by close to 39.5%, according Philadelphia Police statistics referenced by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Gun Owners of America did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

