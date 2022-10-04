Plane Crashes Into Minnesota Home, Killing Three People

Three people were killed Oct. 1 after their aircraft crashed into a Minnesota home, according to city officials.

Duluth International Airport’s control tower informed the Hermantown Police Department a Cessna 172 aircraft was thought to have crashed after going off radar just before midnight, the city said in a press release. The control tower provided first responders to the aircraft’s last known location.

The aircraft reportedly left radar about one mile from the airport. First responders found the small plane in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road, according to the press release.

Here are some of the first photos from the plane crash in Hermantown. Police have now confirmed that 3 people have died in the crash. 2 males, and 1 female all from the Twin Cities area. @robbcoles is on the scene gathering more information. pic.twitter.com/os2dPOtYYF — Natalie Grant (@naniigrant) October 2, 2022

The plane crashed into the second floor of a residential home and came to a stop in the backyard, the press release continued. The home’s two occupants reportedly did not sustain any injures in the incident. (RELATED: Plane Crashes Into California Home Killing Five)

The three people killed on the plane were 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt and 32-year-old pilot Tyler Fretland, according to the release.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.