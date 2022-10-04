‘Shady Deals’: UN Enlisted Google To Push Down Opposing Viewpoints On Climate Science

United Nations Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said on Saturday that the international organization collaborated with Google to push its own climate change resources to the top of internet search results.

Fleming claimed during an interview with the World Economic Forum that using platforms like Google to do this would ensure that the correct science was being promoted on the internet. The U.N. was shocked that there was “incredibly distorted” information on climate change featured by Google search results before the partnership, Fleming said. (RELATED: UN Chief Calls For Energy Taxes In The Midst Of A Global Energy Crisis)

“We own the science and we think that the world should know it and the platforms themselves also do,” Fleming said.

The U.N. announced in April that it was partnering with Google to push its “authoritative” climate information on internet users who search “climate change” on Google’s search engine in order to fight “misinformation.” The organization said that Google will feature information panels on the causes and effects of climate change, as well as individual actions that people can take to “tackle the climate crisis,” in addition to standard search results.

“This is the latest example of Big Tech colluding with their liberal allies in government to stifle dissent and promote their radical social agenda,” Mike Davis, president and founder of the Internet Accountability Project, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Google has a monopoly on search, so this will have a real impact as consumers don’t have viable alternatives.”

Google and YouTube instituted a policy in October 2021 that removes ads on all content that denies the scientific consensus on climate change. The tech giant said it was implementing the policy because advertisers didn’t want their products associated with content that promotes “climate denial.”

“The public health bureaucracy and the ‘climate community’ have become political lobbying organizations, and they are using ‘The Science’ to support their preferred policies,” Marc Morano, publisher of Climate Depot and former U.S. Senate senior staff on the Environment & Public Works Committee, told the DCNF.

Google echoed the U.N.’s sentiment and also said in April that it was collaborating with the U.N. to help promote its climate and sustainability agenda.

“These shady deals between tech monopolists like Google and corrupt governmental organizations like the United Nations to stomp out dissenting opinions make the need for Congress to pass antitrust reforms all the more necessary,” Davis said.

Fleming touted the U.N.’s and Google’s efforts but argued that all sectors of society will need to continue to elevate the UN’s climate change content.

“Google censors in a way where you can’t tell it is happening,” Jon Schweppe, director of policy and government affairs at the American Principles Project, told the DCNF. “For example, when you get stuff removed on Facebook or Twitter, people are able to make an ordeal out of it and say that it is wrong, but with Google search, you can’t easily tell what is happening.”

The U.N. and Google did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

