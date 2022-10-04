‘All Time Low’: Shannon Sharpe Rips Antonio Brown Over Instagram Photo With Tom Brady’s Wife

Shannon Sharpe, Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of Fox Sports’ show “Undisputed,” ripped into Antonio Brown following the free agent’s controversial Instagram post featuring Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The photo posted Sunday shows Bündchen embracing Brown, in what appears to be a celebratory hug following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory. The caption read, “Put that Shit on.”

“AB’s a clown, and he’s been a clown for the longest,” Sharpe stated. “Everybody should be done.” He then highlighted Brady’s supportiveness stating, “that man took your ass in. That man revived your career. Nobody was gonna give you a chance. And you take a shot at this man’s wife?”

Recent reports have indicated that Bündchen is facing marital issues with Brady, a Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback and Brown’s former teammate, according to the New York Post. Given the circumstances surrounding Brown’s social media post, it raised a number of eyebrows. (RELATED: Tom Brady Explains Why He Chose To Unretire And Return To The Buccaneers)

“That man is harming himself and instead of somebody saying, you know what, Shannon, you right. I wish somebody would get with AB, and tell AB to slow it down. I don’t want you to tell me what I need to hear, tell me what I need to know. Tell me what can help me become a better man, a better person, a better player,” Sharpe added.

“You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker,” Sharpe said on Twitter.

Brown has been in the spotlight in recent years primarily for his troubling behavior and fallout with several different NFL teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the outlet.

Amidst all the chaos surrounding Brown’s career in the NFL, Brady stood by him following his departure from the Patriots, and even opened his home to the wide receiver when Brown joined him in Tampa Bay, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Troubled Former NFL Star Allegedly Loses It While Naked In Dubai Pool. When Will People Have Enough?)

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” Brady said in response to Brown’s sudden mid-game departure against the Jets during the 2021 season. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion.”