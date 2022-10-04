Teen Shoplifters Allegedly Murder LA Store Owner Over A Wig

A Los Angeles shop owner was stabbed while trying to stop two teens from robbing his store, authorities reported Monday.

Fifty-six year-old Du Lee was working at his wig shop in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard when the altercation occurred at around 1:16 p.m. Saturday, ABC 7 reported.

Two 17-year-old suspects, who were not identified due to being minors, allegedly tried to steal a blonde wig from the store. Video footage captured by a bystander shows one of the suspects holding the wig, which was later seen on the sidewalk near the stabbing victim, according to ABC 7.

Lee was reportedly arguing with the two suspects as they tried to get into their car, KTLA reported. Lee appears to swing at the couple during the fight, and the male suspect appears to strike Lee, according to video footage of the altercation obtained by KTLA.

One suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed Lee several times, KTLA reported. (RELATED: ‘The Mayor Just Laughs In Your Face’: Watters Calls Out Dem City Politicians’ Failure To Crackdown On Crime)

Authorities found Lee on the sidewalk, unconscious and not breathing, when they arrived, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Matthew Cruz told ABC 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Both of the suspects fled the scene but were later taken into custody, ABC 7 reported.